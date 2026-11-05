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Overwatch Taking Reign Event: Dates, Rewards, EVE Protocol Skins
By Games & Culture,3 days ago
Overwatch’s Reign of Talon story wraps up with Taking Reign, a five-week event that began on November 3, 2026 and ends on December 7. Everyone gets a 24-tier reward track with an Epic Sigma skin at the top. Paying 1,000 Overwatch Coins for the Premium Pass adds a Legendary Doomfist skin and a path to a new Vendetta weapon skin. Season 5, A Grim Doctrine, started on October 6, and Blizzard describes it as heading toward its end.