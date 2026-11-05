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MLG agrees to have NM participate in federal school choice tax credit
4 days ago
After months of work highlighting the benefits of New Mexico participating in the federal school choice tax credit that was created as part of the federal “Big Beautiful Bill,” the Rio Grande Foundation is thrilled that Gov. Lujan Grisham has agreed to allow New Mexico to participate in the program. Starting in 2027 individual New Mexicans will be able to direct up to $1,700 ($3,400 for a married couple filing jointly) away from the federal government and towards New Mexico-based school choice scholarship organizations. As you can see on the fact sheet below there is a great deal of money that could be made available through this program.
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