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Republicans select Representative Tom Kunse to lead caucus, replacing current Speaker of the House Matt Hall
By Ken Delaney,7 days ago
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a tough election day Tuesday for Republicans across Michigan, there will also be a change in leadership for the party in the state House. State Representative Tom Kunse of Clare was selected Thursday to serve as the House Republican leader for the upcoming 104th Legislature that convenes in January. Returning legislators and newly elected representatives met Thursday to choose their leadership team for the 2027-2028 term.
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