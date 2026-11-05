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New Bedford Latino soccer league settles in at Dias Field
By Gerardo Beltran Salinas,7 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... More than a sport, soccer is a tradition migrants carry with them from their home countries. In New Bedford, that tradition lives on in the Liga Latina, a group of teams that plays winter championships on indoor courts and, once the weather turns, competes in a tournament whose final is scheduled for this month.
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