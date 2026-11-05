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Mass. just tackled 9 ballot questions. Here’s where each landed, and what comes next
By Jennifer Smith / Commonwealth Beacon,7 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Democrats in Massachusetts are cheering their party’s return to power, as a blue wave crashed around the country and claimed control of Congress. The state’s Democratic leadership swept back into office, with every major race called before midnight in Massachusetts. The real...