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Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Makes Special Gesture for Rookie Emmett Johnson After First NFL Touchdown
By Perry Miller Carpenter,7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure rookie running back Emmett Johnson kept the football after his first NFL touchdown, even after Johnson accidentally left it behind during his celebration. Johnson scored on a 73-yard reception from Mahomes during the Chiefs’ 28-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. The rookie...