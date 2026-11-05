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Rashee Rice Gets Silver Lining Update After Bankruptcy Report
By Daniel Arwas,7 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, according to reports on Thursday. Per WFAA, the former second round pick filed on Nov. 4, much of which was a consequence of having to pay out a substantial amount of money – over $1 million – to the victims of the 2024 crash in Dallas, for which Rice was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time that were ultimately filled earlier this year after he tested positive for marijuana.