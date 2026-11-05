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Tennessee Election Results 2026: Statewide Winners, Constitutional Amendments, and Lakeland Races
By Currents,7 days ago
Tennessee voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to decide several important federal, state, and local races. The general election included contests for governor, the U.S. Senate, congressional representation, and seats in the Tennessee General Assembly. Voters also considered three proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, all of which received sufficient support for approval.