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Baseball Announces 2027 Schedule
5 days ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State baseball has announced its 2027 schedule. The Nittany Lions are set to play 27 games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Non-conference road trips include stops in Nassau Bahamas, Boca Raton, Miami, Dallas and Morgantown. The slate includes 13 games against 2026 NCAA regional teams, 12 games against Super Regional teams and three games against College World Series participants.