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Watch: Bluejays host Duncan on Senior Night, seek fifth straight win
6 days ago
Guthrie returns to Jelsma Stadium on Friday night to honor its seniors and close the regular season against the Duncan Demons. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Bluejays (6-3, 4-1) have secured second place in District 5A-1 and will host a first-round playoff game next Friday night against Lawton MacArthur. A win over Duncan would give Guthrie five straight victories and a 5-1 finish in district play.