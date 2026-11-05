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Universal Epic Universe Is Getting a New Indoor Roller Coaster in Dark Universe!
4 days ago
Universal Orlando Resort isn’t slowing down anytime soon! Just over a year after the highly anticipated debut of Universal Epic Universe, the theme park is already preparing to expand with another thrilling attraction. This time, fans of classic horror are in for a treat, as an all-new indoor roller coaster is officially in development for Dark Universe.