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Core Scientific (CORZ) to Exit Bitcoin Mining by Year-End as Colocation Hits $215 Million
By Micah Zimmerman,6 days ago
Core Scientific will complete its exit from bitcoin mining by year-end and enter 2027 as a pure-play high-density colocation provider, management said on Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call, capping a pivot that has already cut the company’s mining fleet nearly in half. Chief Financial Officer Jim Nygaard told investors...