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Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission names new TWRA Executive Director
By Richard Simms,7 days ago
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) has selected a new Executive Director to lead the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), filling a position that will become vacant following the retirement of current Director Jason Maxedon. Doug Schoenrock, the current Director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, was appointed...