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Public hearings for the NextEra-Dominion merger have begun. Here’s what you need to know.
By Shannon Heckt, Virginia Mercury,3 days ago
Public hearings in the case to decide the fate of the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy begin this week at the State Corporation Commission. The $67 billion all-stock deal would create the largest regulated utility in the world. In the months preceding the hearings, scores of...