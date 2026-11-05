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Lehigh Joins Pennsylvania Team to Turn an Aging Gas Well into a Geothermal Power Source
By University Communications,3 days ago
Lehigh researchers are part of a Pennsylvania team testing whether the heat beneath the state can power homes, businesses and farms using infrastructure the energy industry has already built. The university has received $1.6 million to participate in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS) pilot demonstration, a U.S....