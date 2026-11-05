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City Now Accepting Applications for City Commissions
7 days ago
The City of Garden Grove is now accepting applications for candidates to serve as non-compensated commissioners. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, be Garden Grove residents, be able to serve a two-year term of office and attend regularly scheduled commission meetings. Commissions serve as advisory bodies to the Garden Grove City Council, providing recommendations that become part of the City’s decision-making process.