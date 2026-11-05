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Everything^2 Poison with Pop
3 days ago
Everything Everything have released information on a new record and single, both titled 'Poison Pop.' Frontman Jonathan Higgs also sat down with NME to discuss the lyrical and musical direction of the new album, which can be read below. Among other things, Jonathan stated they wanted to make a punchier, direct, and more aggressive sounding record after revisiting 2015's 'Get to Heaven' on their last tour. Lyrical themes of 'Poison Pop' include the chaos of opinion, enshittification, rage-bait, social media addiction, and acceptance of AI artistry over human artistry. The LP will release March 12, 2027.