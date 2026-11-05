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Lifting Spirits welcomed to Broken Bow with Chamber ribbon cutting
By Jeremy Shipe,7 days ago
The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community with a ribbon cutting at Lifting Spirits, located at 834 South C Street in Broken Bow, on Thursday. Owned by Eve Conner, Lifting Spirits opened its storefront in August, although Conner has been involved in selling many of the specialty products offered at the shop for the past three years. She said she gets help from Nate Barker and also thanked Susie Walker for helping her get the storefront established.