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Royals hire former Liberty High & Mizzou player as new hitting coach, per report
7 days ago
There will be a new voice inside the Kansas City Royals’ clubhouse next season. On Thursday, the Royals reportedly hired San Francisco Giants hitting coach Hunter Mense as an assistant coach. A native of Liberty, just north of KC, he’d join the Royals’ hitting department alongside Connor Dawson and Marcus Thames. MLB.com reporters Mark Feinsand and Maria Guardado were first to report the news.
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