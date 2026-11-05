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4 takeaways from Washington’s election tsunami
By Jerry CornfieldJake Goldstein-Street Washington State Standard,6 days ago
Tuesday’s blue wave could remake the political landscape of Washington state. A likely supermajority in the state House. A shocker in the 5th Congressional District. A walkover in the 3rd District. An emphatic affirmation of an income tax. These are signs of where the wave crested in a blue state. Voters responded to the second term of The Donald, a period featuring a war in Iran, surging gasoline and diesel prices, tariffs, and less federal aid for health care and social services.