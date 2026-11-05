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Browns trying to shore up run offense and defense ahead of Saints game
By Jeff Schudeljschudel@news-herald.com,7 days ago
The Browns have a rushing problem. Actually, they have two rushing problems despite being 5-3 and fighting to stay in the playoff race in the AFC. The Browns rank 24th in rush offense and 24th in rush defense. Fixing both areas is not as simple as saying the 27-6 loss in Pittsburgh was a one-off when the Steelers rushed for 200 yards on 33 carries while holding the Browns to 34 yards on 15 carries.