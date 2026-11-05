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USC ECE Honors Inaugural Class of Changemakers for 20th Naming Anniversary
6 days ago
21 alumni are recognized for shaping technology across Silicon Valley, space exploration, semiconductor research and academia. As part of its 20th naming anniversary celebration, the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and USC Stevens School of Computing and AI launched the inaugural Ming Hsieh ECE Changemakers Awards, honoring alumni whose work has advanced research fields, shaped industries and technologies, built companies and strengthened communities.