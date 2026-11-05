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Former Hornell Man Sentenced to 40 Years to Life for Sexually Abusing Two Children
7 days ago
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) — A former Hornell man will spend at least 40 years in state prison for sexually abusing two children. Steuben County Judge Christopher Tunney sentenced Mihaly Bodnar, 55, on Thursday to 40-years to life. Tunney found Bodnar guilty of nine counts, including predatory sexual assault against a child, after a bench trial in September.