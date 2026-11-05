undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The 2027 Palm Springs International Film Awards Will Honor Martin McDonagh With The Outstanding Achievement In Directing Award For “Wild Horse Nine”
By Matt Neglia,5 days ago
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Academy Award®-winning writer and director Martin McDonagh is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award for Searchlight Pictures’ “Wild Horse Nine.” The Film Awards will take place on January 7th, 2027, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running January 7th-18th, 2027. The event will be presented by Kering and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and Soho House with Cadillac as the official vehicle.