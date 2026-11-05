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Horror MMORPG Vampir Launches on iOS and Android
By L Grady Finster,5 days ago
Netmarble launched its gothic horror RPG Vampir this week. The cross-platformer MMORPG launches on iOS, Android and PC concurrently. Along with the release, Netmarbles is launching a promotional campaign where by completing missions, you can earn up to 1,100 characters and mount summon tickets. According to the studio, the development team includes veterans who previously worked on acclaimed MMORPGS like Lineage 2: Revolution. Anyway, it looks cool and we love horror over here at HD, so be on the lookout for an upcoming Hardcore Droid review.