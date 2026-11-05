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Overnight Soft Pretzel Recipe
By Nicole Langdon,6 days ago
Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe Add us as a trusted Google source. This post may contain affiliate links. We only promote products we actually use and truly love!. This overnight soft pretzel recipe yields perfectly chewy, malty, savory pretzels in just 14 hours from start to finish! They’re the best game day snack when you’re craving brewery or pub style eats, especially paired with our silky beer cheese dip.