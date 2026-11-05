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NH Veterans Assn. Continues To Preserve History
6 days ago
For the New Hampshire Veterans Association, founded by Civil War veterans in 1875 and based at Weirs Beach in Laconia, 2026 is an important year. This year marks the launch of a $2 million campaign designed to restore and maintain the historic buildings on and adjacent to Lakeside Avenue, as well as to improve the infrastructure and campgrounds that welcome tents, trailers, and motor homes each summer.
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