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Marseille player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Amine Gouiri strikes late to stun the BayArena
By Mohamed Saeed,7 days ago
Marseille produced a tactical masterclass in German soil, weathering a sustained Bayer Leverkusen storm before striking decisively in the final quarter of the match. The first half was a cagey affair, defined more by tactical positioning and defensive rigidity than attacking flair, as both sides cancelled each other out to go into the break at 0-0. The breakthrough arrived in the 77th minute when Amine Gouiri found the back of the net, punishing the hosts for their lack of clinical edge.