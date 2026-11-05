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Brighton player ratings vs Getafe: Malick Yalcouyé proves the difference in professional European display
By Khaled Mahmoud,7 days ago
Brighton & Hove Albion produced a mature European performance at the Estadio Coliseum, securing a 1-0 victory over Getafe that underlines their tactical evolution under the current regime. Controlling 61% of the ball, the Seagulls were patient against a stubborn Spanish low block, eventually finding the breakthrough in the 64th minute. The win moves them to seven points in the league phase, effectively recovering momentum after their recent draw with Jablonec.