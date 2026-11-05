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Miami-Dade, Broward school boards push forward with plans to shutter several campuses
By Alex BrowningMatthew Garcia,7 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after voters in Miami-Dade and Broward approved a school tax renewal to continue funding for teacher pay, officials for both districts say they still intend to explore shuttering several campuses due to low enrollment. Officials have routinely cited steep enrollment drops, including five...
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