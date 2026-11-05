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Republican and Democrat win Buchanan County supervisor seats after joint campaign
By Emily Schrad,7 days ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Dawn Vogel and Democrat Rick Wulfekuhle won two seats on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after running a joint campaign. Wulfekuhle and Vogel defeated Republican John Lynch and Independent Ben Trumblee. Vogel and Wulfekuhle ran a joint campaign for two county supervisor...
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