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Western Upper Peninsula approves several millage renewals on election day
By Thomas Fournier,6 days ago
Small millages can make it easier for communities to afford important services and maintain critical infrastructure. Across the western Upper Peninsula, voters approved renewals that will keep classrooms running, public works crews on the road and parks. In Hancock, voters renewed the city’s recreation millage, which keeps local parks clean...
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