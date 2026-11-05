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Michigan Targets 721 Acres Near Crystal Falls for Deer Yards, Turtles, Trails
By Marcus Taylor,6 days ago
Two privately owned properties totaling 721 acres near Crystal Falls are under consideration for public acquisition by Michigan forestry and wildlife officials. The land includes river and lake frontage, wildlife habitat and areas used by anglers, but is currently closed to the public. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has requested more than $1 million in grants to purchase the properties.
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