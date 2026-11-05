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Louis Vuitton’s $25,200 mirror steel watch keeps its shine without the scratches
By Gaurav Sood,7 days ago
Louis Vuitton is taking minimalism to the next level in watchmaking with the Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel, which at first glance looks more like a polished caseback than a watch face. That is not the case, though, literally. What you see is the dial of the latest Tambour Convergence from the French fashion house. If the Tambour Horizon Light Up was flamboyant, this one is its exact opposite, with a restrained character that puts the material and finishing in the spotlight.