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‘We are better than lies’: Wyoming’s 2026 campaigns test the limits of attack politics
6 days ago
CODY — “Lisa Kinney opposed helping rural hospitals, leaving our communities out to dry.”. That was the message of an attack ad from WY Action Committee, a political action committee funded by Jan Charles Gray, father of Republican U.S. House Rep.-elect Chuck Gray. The committee ran two versions, one 15 seconds long and one 30 seconds long, against Kinney, the Democratic nominee for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat. The ad also used a Cody Enterprise photo of Kinney without permission.
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