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Falfurrias: Scenic Rooftop Views at the Global Campus Gateway
By Katie Robertson,5 days ago
Outdoor dining has a Goldilocks and the Three Little Bears quality to it: you’re always trying to achieve a level of comfort that’s not too hot, not too cold, but just right. On my recent visit to Falfurrias, I hit the Goldilocks zone. On an unseasonably warm late October evening, the rooftop bar and restaurant at the AC Hotel was the perfect spot to catch up with a friend over appetizers and drinks while taking in a sweeping view of Bentonville and the Walmart global campus.