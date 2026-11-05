undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Shedeur Sanders Has Reason to Make His Browns’ Chance Count
By Old Prof,7 days ago
Something interesting is happening with Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland, and I don’t think the story is simply about a young quarterback wanting more playing time. Sanders recently hired an agent, a move that raised questions about his future with the Browns. When reporters asked him about it Wednesday, he wasn’t interested in explaining. He wanted to talk about football. Fair enough. But the timing does make you wonder whether Sanders is beginning to think about his longer-term future.