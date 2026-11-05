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Google: Schools can keep search while skipping Gemini, but AI search is non-negotiable
By Ryan Whitwam,7 days ago
Google is technically offering schools more choice but not the choices anyone wants. Google faced the ire of educators and parents earlier this week when it announced a new AI policy for K–12 schools. Google said that it developed its new approach to give schools more control, but early reporting also suggested Google would block search access for schools that didn’t want to use AI. Google didn’t see the backlash coming, but now that it’s here, the search giant is clarifying what exactly its new policy means and what’s changing.