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TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS QUOTE SHEET 11-5-26
4 days ago
(On when he realized the offense could finish Sunday's game without a completion) "Not until probably the third quarter. After we dropped that third-and-4 [pass], it was kind of like we were in a situation where we kept getting efficient runs on first and second down. Yeah, you were kind of like, 'Hey, let's see if we can get out of this thing and have zero passing yards and over 300 rush yards.' And that's what happened. The guys did a great job. But obviously, we had [a few] opportunities to complete some passes. I thought Baker [Mayfield] threw a great ball on the first third down to 'Trey' (Ted Hurst III) – those are plays we've got to make, which we will make. You know, we've got to do it for our pass game. Then, we mentioned that third-down one, so we could have had two there, but we ended up with none. But yeah, credit to the guys, they did an unbelievable job handling everything throughout the week. We had a big run plan with a lot of different criteria and a bunch of different specific things we were looking for. Baker [Mayfield] did a great job getting us into the right looks, and guys just played hard. I mean, there was some high-level execution across the board. There were some looks that we shouldn't have been running that [original call] into, but there was some player ownership, and they took over and did a great job. They played really hard, physical, violent all game, and that was expressed from not only the O-line, but the tight ends and the [wide] receivers. Obviously, the [running] backs ran really well. So, [it was] unique game for sure. I don't think it'll happen again, but it was definitely a cool feeling in the locker room knowing that that took place. Obviously, the offensive line was juiced all game. So yeah, pretty unique game."