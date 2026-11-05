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Rising Star: Joshua Buchanan
By WBRC Digital Staff,7 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joshua Buchanan!. Joshua is a senior at Bibb County High School with a 4.35 GPA. He is a Peer Helper, on Senior Council, in First Priority, runs Cross Country and Track and Field, and is President of National Honor Society. In addition, he is a Main Street Ambassador. He is always giving back to others with a true servant’s heart.