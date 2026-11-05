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Decision looms on future of Norwich Volunteer Fire Departments amid citywide dispute
By Luke Hajdasz,7 days ago
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A crucial decision on the future of firefighting in Norwich could soon be made as a contentious battle over command structure leaves local volunteer departments sidelined and paid city firefighters covering their calls. Supporters and volunteer firefighters packed the Yantic Fire Engine Company #1 firehouse on...