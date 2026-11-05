undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Drivers using Fort Washington Way advised to watch for upcoming closures, delays
By WKRC,7 days ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Late-night drivers who use Fort Washington Way should plan for lane restrictions next week as crews work to replace overhead lights along Interstate 71. The Ohio Department of Transportation will be replacing overhead lights on I-71 between Interstates 75 and 471. Single-lane closures on I-71 will begin at 9 p.m. each night and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.