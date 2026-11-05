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John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts
By CNN Newsource,6 days ago
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. – 11:37 a.m. – Air Force One arrives at Dallas’ Love Field with the President and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. and his wife, Idanell Connally. Vice President Lyndon Johnson and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, arrive in a separate plane. It is a campaign trip for the coming 1964 election, although not officially designated as such.