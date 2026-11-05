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Powder7 Scholarship Offers Full Season With Loveland Ski Club for Local Athlete
By SR Staff Report,6 days ago
Applications are open through November 20 for a scholarship covering YSL Team tuition and gear support for one Clear Creek County athlete. For families living near a ski area, getting a child into ski racing can still be a financial stretch. This winter, Loveland Ski Club and Powder7 are helping one local athlete join the team through the Powder7 Skiing For All Scholarship.