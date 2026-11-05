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Free community Thanksgiving dinner set for Nov. 19 in Orange
By The Record Newspapers,7 days ago
Kingdom Kitchen will host its third annual Community Thanksgiving Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 1911 N. 16th St. in Orange. The meal is free and open to the whole community, offered as a thank you for the community's love, support and partnership. Pastor Demetrius Moffett invites everyone to come enjoy good food and fellowship.
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