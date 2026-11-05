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Stella Koutroumanes Hofrenning named dean and director of the Augsburg School of Business
By Augsburg University,6 days ago
Hofrenning has been an Augsburg faculty member for more than 25 years. During that time, she has served in multiple previous leadership roles, including as economics department chair and undergraduate curriculum director for the School of Business. Since August, she has served as acting school director and dean of the School of Business.