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Former Phillips school janitor takes plea deal in student stalking case
By Mitchell Skurzewski,7 days ago
PHILLIPS, Wis. (WJFW) — A former Phillips School District janitor took a plea deal on a stalking charge stemming from a case involving a student. Robin Mahn was in court Thursday for a plea hearing in a stalking case of a student from when he was a janitor at Phillips High School, court records show. The criminal complaint alleges he was stalking a student for years, beginning in Sept. 2023 up to January 2025.
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