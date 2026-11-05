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‘They can all come in’: Seattle schools superintendent says mergers could close 10 buildings, argues plan is about education
7 days ago
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) could close 10 school buildings under a proposed merger plan, but SPS Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said the goal is to improve education — not simply save money. Speaking on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, Shuldiner said the district is considering combining 21...
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