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Liam Neeson is only now finding out about Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie
By Olivia Singh,7 days ago
Original Narnia star Liam Neeson is extremely late to the news that a new adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ story is hitting theaters in just three months. “I’m sorry, this is news to me,” Neeson told ScreenRant‘s Liam Crowley, who asked for the actor’s thoughts on the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew and the franchise’s return to the spotlight. Neeson voiced Aslan, the majestic lion often interpreted as an incarnation of Jesus Christ, in three Chronicles Of Narnia films released between 2005 and 2010: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader. Gerwig’s new film is based on The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth book of seven in Lewis’ series, and features Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan. “Meryl is playing Jesus Christ?” Neeson asked upon hearing the news for the first time. “Well, if you’re going to make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl.”