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Bears DC Dennis Allen expects Jeffery Simmons to be gift that keeps on giving
By Larry Mayer,6 days ago
“His football character bleeds off the tape … He plays the game tough, he plays the game violent, he plays the game hard.” Bears DC Dennis Allen on DT Jeffery Simmons. After comparing Jeffery Simmons' arrival to waking up on Christmas morning to find presents under the tree, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was just as excited to unwrap the special gift Santa Poles delivered.